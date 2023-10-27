St. John volleyball team raises money for teacher battling breast cancer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia sports team recently raised money for one of their teachers, who is fighting breast cancer.

The volleyball team at Saint John Catholic School in Valdosta recently presented their very own Ms. Julie Kier with a $1,300 check at their annual breast cancer volleyball match.

“I knew it wasn’t nobody but God that sent me here,” Julie Kier, a Saint John Catholic School teacher, said. “They’ve been some amazing people since I’ve been here, and I love all of them. This is the best job, and I’m not just saying this. This is the best job that I’ve ever had, and I told them I’m not leaving to go anywhere. I’m here to stay.”

Funds were raised through a bake sale where they host their annual breast cancer game.

“I believe it was divine intervention because the day that we sat down to plan our game. I ran into Ms. Julie and she shared her diagnosis with me. Right away I felt that we were being called to give these funds to her,” Corey Wolford, coach of the volleyball team, said.

Each year the school says they play this game to bring awareness to breast cancer and in honor of someone the team lost to the fight.

“My mom died from breast cancer so it felt good to have someone you could help,” Sara Rae Nelson, an 8th-grade volleyball player, said.

Ms. Julie underwent her first surgery in September for the diagnosis and has had several since. She has a doctor’s appointment on Halloween day to find out if the cancer is all gone, so everyone please keep her in your prayers.

