We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

St. John volleyball team raises money for teacher battling breast cancer

Volleyball team at St. John Catholic School in Valdosta recently presented their very own Ms. Julie Kier with a $1,300 check at their annual breast cancer match
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia sports team recently raised money for one of their teachers, who is fighting breast cancer.

The volleyball team at Saint John Catholic School in Valdosta recently presented their very own Ms. Julie Kier with a $1,300 check at their annual breast cancer volleyball match.

“I knew it wasn’t nobody but God that sent me here,” Julie Kier, a Saint John Catholic School teacher, said. “They’ve been some amazing people since I’ve been here, and I love all of them. This is the best job, and I’m not just saying this. This is the best job that I’ve ever had, and I told them I’m not leaving to go anywhere. I’m here to stay.”

Funds were raised through a bake sale where they host their annual breast cancer game.

“I believe it was divine intervention because the day that we sat down to plan our game. I ran into Ms. Julie and she shared her diagnosis with me. Right away I felt that we were being called to give these funds to her,” Corey Wolford, coach of the volleyball team, said.

Each year the school says they play this game to bring awareness to breast cancer and in honor of someone the team lost to the fight.

“My mom died from breast cancer so it felt good to have someone you could help,” Sara Rae Nelson, an 8th-grade volleyball player, said.

Ms. Julie underwent her first surgery in September for the diagnosis and has had several since. She has a doctor’s appointment on Halloween day to find out if the cancer is all gone, so everyone please keep her in your prayers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

A family in Valdosta has been reunited after a six month deployment. Guadalupe Corona was able...
Valdosta Airman surprises his daughter at school after 6 month deployment
The Corona Family says they are happy to be back together to create new memories as a family.
Valdosta Airman surprises his daughter at school after 6 month deployment
“It makes me so sad, like all the time I want to come in here and cry because all of my stuff...
Magnolia Reserve move-in delays forcing students to live in hotels
Douglas Earl Young mugshot.
Albany police searching for aggravated assault suspect