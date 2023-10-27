We're Hiring Wednesday
Rep. Bishop speaks on new House speaker, funding for South Georgia farmers

The fall season is especially busy for Georgia farmers.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following the weeks when Congress did not have a House speaker, Congressman Sanford Bishop is hoping to get a jump on a bill that affects Southwest Georgia.

Not having a House speaker has not had many big impacts on the national level but on the state of Georgia.

The deadline for the Farm Bill has expired, and it has had a big impact on the peach state’s production of agriculture, commodity programs and farmer safety nets.

Bishop says Congress has three weeks of delinquency. Meaning they have to work extra hard in order to get business done. But he assures Georgians that funding is on the way.

And the newly elected speaker recognizes the urgency of passing the bill.

“The speaker, in his overtures to the Republican conference as he campaigned for speaker, indicated that it was an important matter and that we would get back to business and that the house would once again become functional as soon as he was sworn in, and he has indicated that we will move forward forthwith. So I’m anxiously awaiting that,” Bishop said.

Bishop says everyone has a stake in the Farm Bill and it’s crucial Congress get the framework into law so that farmers and rural America can thrive.

