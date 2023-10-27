Remains found near an Albany cemetery identified as missing person

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The remains found near Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany in September have been identified as a man who had been missing for three years.

The remains were found to be Joey Roberts, 46, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Though the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now ended the investigation to identify him, they now want to know how he died.

Several families reportedly called to report their own missing family members during this investigation.

His family has been contacted and Fowler says his prayers are with them.

“But now they can have some closure cause for three years. They’ve been looking for their loved one, so now this will help them to bring some closure that he is deceased, and we can help him get back to his family,” Fowler said.

Coroner Fowler says Roberts had been picked up from near the Lee County Jail before being dropped off at the cemetery.

