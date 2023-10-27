We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Mom speaks after dealing with bed bugs in hospital delivery room

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking about her experience at a hospital earlier this month in the hope she can prevent others from going through the same thing. (KSFY, Provided photos)
By Beth Warden and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A woman in South Dakota is speaking about her experience at a hospital earlier this month in hopes she can prevent others from going through the same experience.

After several nights in the hospital bed, Cara Gerdes decided to try a different place in her room.

“So I decided to sleep on what I call the dad couch,” Gerdes said.

She squished a bug but didn’t think much of it until she was itching all over the next day.

“Just saw the bites everywhere on me. I mean, the ones on my belly were really big,” Gerdes said. “I mean, they’re everywhere. They’re on my arms around, my legs are on my feet. My hands. I had to ask for ice in the middle of the night because they were burning.”

She said hospital staff told her they were bed bug bites and moved her to a different room.

“All the staff were amazing, like the direct care staff, the doctors, the nurses, the techs, everybody felt terrible and like, were so nice,” Gerdes said. “They’re not denying that it was bedbugs.”

She’s not necessarily upset about the bed bugs. It is a problem that other facilities across the nation also combat.

Gerdes decided to go public about how she said the upper management treated her.

“The nurse director came in, and I just felt like the things that they said to me were not OK, how they treated me. She made the comment to me it’s a financial issue for them too. And I’m like, well, a multibillion-dollar company compared to somebody who’s coming to stay multiple days on a high-risk unit,” Gerdes said. “I thought the Patient Relations was supposed to be an advocate for the patient. And that was not the case at all.”

If you’re checking into a hospital, Gerdes suggests bagging your clothes and trying to bring as little as possible of your own. She suggests doing an inspection and asking if they’ve inspected the room as well.

KSFY asked the hospital, Sanford Health, about the incident and received a statement that they have “significant measures” in place to mitigate the risk of something like Gerdes’ situation happen.

“We take this matter very seriously and have comprehensive preventive measures in place to protect the health and safety of our patients, guests and employees,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital’s response spoke of their dedication to cleaning, sanitizing, and vector control, including hiring outside contractors if needed.

“Maybe they’ll reconsider one, how they clean their rooms or two, how they treat people. That’s my hope,” Gerdes said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Habitat for Humanity is building 60 new homes in the Northwest part of the city.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new 60 home subdivision in Albany