Man arrested in Sumter County homicide investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) have arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation in Sumter County.

According to officials, Quaderious Deshawn Davis, 25, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Oct. 23, at around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to Eastview Apartments in Americus to a report of a person shot. On arrival, officers found two gunshot victims and began to provide emergency first aid.

Both victims were transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center by EMS. One victim, Jahlin Sims, 22, died at the hospital. The second victim, Anfranee Smothers, 27, was flown to a trauma center in Macon where he was treated and later released, officials say.

Davis turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff Office Friday morning and was arrested without incident.

This incident is still being investigated jointly by the APD and the GBI. Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.