Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new 60 home subdivision in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A major development is making its way to Albany. Habitat for Humanity is building 60 new homes in the northwest part of the city.

The abandoned land on Moss Island Court became a place where people would illegally dump items and test their guns. But city leaders are excited that that problem will be solved with the addition of new housing.

“This subdivision has been sitting here vacant for almost 20 years so it had become a place where I got regular phone calls of illegal dump sights,” said Chad Warbington, Ward 4 Albany City commissioner.

There will be about 20 different home designs throughout the subdivision. (walb)

In 2020, the Albany Dougherty Land Bank acquired the property and it will soon be called the Brook Hollow subdivision. Habitat for Humanity will build 60 homes there.

“The city is so supportive and appreciative of the good work of Habitat for Humanity filling that gap for lower-income residents,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.

With 1 in 4 people living in poverty in Albany, Habitat for Humanity is hoping to curb that issue by creating more homeowners. The organization builds these homes and offers a 30-year mortgage to new homeowners with no interest. The average Habitat for Humanity house payment runs between $600 to $750 a month. Organization leaders say this helps alleviate the stress in other areas that homeowners face.

Habitat for Humanity is also trying to change the stigma around affordable housing with modern designs.

“Habitat homeowners that live in their home, their kids have higher graduation rates. The family depends less and less on public assistance,” said Scooter Courtney, executive director of Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

“When you think of affordable housing, what do you think of? You think of the projects. You think of Section 8. The affordability of housing is not what it used to be,” Courtney said.

Habitat for Humanity is bringing affordable housing to the Albany area. (walb)

So far, five Albany residents have become qualified home applicants.

“Me and my sister, we’ve been praying to move too, and we just want to thank God for this,” said 8-year-old Madyzon Hall.

Her mother is one of the qualified home applicants. She said she is most excited to get her own bathroom and a bigger bedroom.

“Since I’m still a child, I’m doing my childhood and it’s going to bring so many opportunities,” she said.

Shacambria Chamber will be moving into one of the homes alongside her mom. She says the addition of the new homes shows that the Albany community is growing.

“We need more positivity in Albany. You know more things like this in Albany. So I feel like this is just a great way to bring people out, show people what the community is all about,” Chamber said.

With more economic development coming into the area, Warbington said this growth will attract more people to live in Albany.

“We all know about the population decrease that we saw in the last decade. that we saw with the census that came out. This is the kind of project that’s going to turn that census data the other way. So instead of losing population, this is where we’re going to gain population,” Warbington.

Habitat for Humanity officials said it will take six to seven years to get all 60 homes built and up and running for new homeowners to move into.

