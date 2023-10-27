We're Hiring Wednesday
FEMA disaster centers set to close in South Georgia, FEMA presence will remain

The FEMA disaster centers in South Georgia are closing in the next couple of weeks.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The FEMA disaster centers in South Georgia are closing in the next couple of weeks, however, a representative says FEMA is not leaving the area.

“No, FEMA is not going away,” FEMA Media Specialist Jack Pagano said. “But it’s always best to apply at these centers because if you think about it, when you go and election, you go to the round tables. With these DRCs, you have people that will help you fill out the forms. If not, that’s OK.”

People can still go to disasterassistance.gov, call (800) 621-3362 (FEMA) or use the FEMA mobile app for assistance filling out the forms.

“The key is people are not filling out the forms and you have ‘til Nov. 6 to fill out the forms at these various DRC’s,” he said.

Pagano said Hurricane Idalia caused “quite a bit of damage” in South Georgia.

“In fact, right now, as of today, FEMA has given out more than $11 million, $11 million, to those people who applied for assistance. Now, you could have been put in a hotel, FEMA would reimburse you for that. Your car got hit by a tree. Anything that your insurance can cover, FEMA would cover,” he said.

Pagano said $11 million is quite a bit for five counties. That’s what taxpayer dollars are paying for. In the last appropriation by the government, FEMA received $45 billion more. That money will go towards helping people in who need help.

“And that’s why we’re here. FEMA is only about one thing. Help those that need help. And of course, you have to have damage. That’s the name of the game. If you have damage, apply,” he said.

Again, people have until Nov. 6 to fill out forms at the various DRCs. They can also go to disasterassistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362 (FEMA).

