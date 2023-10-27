We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Changes are coming

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Only a few days left in the month it’s going out unseasonably warm and very dry. Low 80s with a sun/cloud mix and still no rain in sight. Tonight gradual clearing with patchy fog and lows low 60s.

Rain-free tomorrow through Monday. With high pressure dominating it remains near perfect for outdoor activities.

As easterly winds relax weekend temperatures rise with highs topping mid-upper 80s while lows hold around 60.

Late Monday into early Tuesday a cold front passes with virtually no rainfall. However it’ll be the leading edge of much cooler air. Seasonably cool highs upper 70s on Halloween drop lower midweek. Much cooler highs low 60s and breezy on Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings rather chilly with lows in the 40s.

The unseasonably cool and dry air holds until the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Oct 26
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather