Changes are coming

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Only a few days left in the month it’s going out unseasonably warm and very dry. Low 80s with a sun/cloud mix and still no rain in sight. Tonight gradual clearing with patchy fog and lows low 60s.

Rain-free tomorrow through Monday. With high pressure dominating it remains near perfect for outdoor activities.

As easterly winds relax weekend temperatures rise with highs topping mid-upper 80s while lows hold around 60.

Late Monday into early Tuesday a cold front passes with virtually no rainfall. However it’ll be the leading edge of much cooler air. Seasonably cool highs upper 70s on Halloween drop lower midweek. Much cooler highs low 60s and breezy on Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings rather chilly with lows in the 40s.

The unseasonably cool and dry air holds until the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.