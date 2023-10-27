Albany police searching for aggravated assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) are asking for the public’s help in locating an aggravated assault suspect.

Douglas Earl Young is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday in the 800 block of Goodall Avenue, according to APD.

Young is likely driving a black Infiniti QX, with Florida tag AQ70YD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100.

