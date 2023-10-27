We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police searching for aggravated assault suspect

Douglas Earl Young mugshot.
Douglas Earl Young mugshot.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) are asking for the public’s help in locating an aggravated assault suspect.

Douglas Earl Young is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday in the 800 block of Goodall Avenue, according to APD.

Young is likely driving a black Infiniti QX, with Florida tag AQ70YD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

