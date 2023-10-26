We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates

Chavis Stokes
Chavis Stokes(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the four inmates who have been on the run for more than a week after escaping from a central Georgia detention center has been caught, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Chavis Stokes, 29, was arrested in Montezuma, which is in Macon County. He was being held for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

Officials offered no word on the other three inmates, identified as 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson and 52-year-old Joey Fournier. Fournier was being held for murder.

Caption

The four escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a Dodge Challenger, which they found in Macon last Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates

Last week, FBI Atlanta increased the reward for information by thousands of dollars.

Those still on the run include:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $22,000

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

solar panels
Sumter Co. Planning and Zoning Commission denies SA Solar rezoning request
Quaderious Deshawn Davis, 25,
Man arrested in Sumter County homicide investigation
TSGT. Alice Hicks has served in South Georgia for four years
Heroes Among Us: TSGT. Alice Hicks
People in Sumter County are debating whether or not to allow a solar company to put up solar...
Sumter County solar panel rezoning denied