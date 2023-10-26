We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Trojans dominate Indians in rivalry game

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The excitement in Quitman is next level after a big time win over rival Irwin County. Much of the talk this year has been the youth of the Trojans, on Friday night they delivered in all three phases of the game, much to the delight of head coach Maurice Freeman, who said they are making a statement.

“I thought the defense stepped up well, I thought Chris although he didn’t get enough touchdowns he had 200 yards that was big so , I thought the offensive line did a good job so I think team wise we did some things that we had been struggling with and we’re getting better all around. We want to establish ourselves. Brooks County is back, that’s what we want people to know, we’re back. BRING THAT HAMMER”

Chris Cole’s 190 yards led the way for the Trojans and coming into the big matchup he knew his number would be called.

Cole said, “It felt great because everyone thought we were going to lose, like everyone thought we were going to get blown out by 21 points. I knew I was going to have to step up for my team I knew I was going to have to put the team on my back at some point and when we went for it on 4th and two I’m going to get in the endzone.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

Coach Freeman dances into practice after big win over Irwin County
KJ Spence
Syrupmakers Spence puts on a show Friday night
Rex Schofill
Rex Schofill returns kickoff 80-yards
Video from WALB
Trojans dominate Indians in rivalry game