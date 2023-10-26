Trojans dominate Indians in rivalry game

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The excitement in Quitman is next level after a big time win over rival Irwin County. Much of the talk this year has been the youth of the Trojans, on Friday night they delivered in all three phases of the game, much to the delight of head coach Maurice Freeman, who said they are making a statement.

“I thought the defense stepped up well, I thought Chris although he didn’t get enough touchdowns he had 200 yards that was big so , I thought the offensive line did a good job so I think team wise we did some things that we had been struggling with and we’re getting better all around. We want to establish ourselves. Brooks County is back, that’s what we want people to know, we’re back. BRING THAT HAMMER”

Chris Cole’s 190 yards led the way for the Trojans and coming into the big matchup he knew his number would be called.

Cole said, “It felt great because everyone thought we were going to lose, like everyone thought we were going to get blown out by 21 points. I knew I was going to have to step up for my team I knew I was going to have to put the team on my back at some point and when we went for it on 4th and two I’m going to get in the endzone.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.