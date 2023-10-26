We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Syrupmakers Spence puts on a show Friday night

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Syrupmakers have been red hot since their opening week loss to Thomas County Central and a big reason why is senior back K.J. Spence. On Friday, Spence was on another level. He broke a school record rushing for 288 yards on 15 carries scoring four touchdowns. He also forced a fumble and recorded a 99-yard fumble recovery for a score. Spence now has 754 yards on the ground this season and is named WALB player of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

Coach Freeman dances into practice after big win over Irwin County
The Brooks County Trojans locked-in for the 2019 season (Source: WALB)
Trojans dominate Indians in rivalry game
Rex Schofill
Rex Schofill returns kickoff 80-yards
Video from WALB
Spence puts on a show Friday night