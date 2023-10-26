Syrupmakers Spence puts on a show Friday night

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Syrupmakers have been red hot since their opening week loss to Thomas County Central and a big reason why is senior back K.J. Spence. On Friday, Spence was on another level. He broke a school record rushing for 288 yards on 15 carries scoring four touchdowns. He also forced a fumble and recorded a 99-yard fumble recovery for a score. Spence now has 754 yards on the ground this season and is named WALB player of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.