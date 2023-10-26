Pelham city leaders take steps to fix historic Black cemetery in disrepair

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - People in Pelham are asking for action about a historic Black cemetery that’s beyond disrepair. In some cases, skeletal remains are visible.

Some Pelham residents are saying that they wouldn’t want their family members buried in the cemetery.

“Absolutely not. This is very disturbing because we have been having this situation going on for many many years. Now it’s time for us to put some action into motion as far as taking care of this cemetery,” Teresa Robinson, a Pelham resident, said.

Some of the graves are full of water and have been buried under overgrown grass and weeds. WALB did a public search on the property and found that the property is privately owned. But no specific person’s name or company is listed.

Although the property is private, the city did agree to maintain the property by mowing and weeding the property.

Several of the graves in this cemetery are breaking apart but standing over this grave in particular you’re able to see someone’s loved one. Which has residents who live in the community concerned.

“This is someone’s loved one that’s now being exposed. So now we have to get the community involved as well as the churches and get out here and fix this.” Butted “It’s unsafe because you have children running around in these areas. There are holes everywhere and you can see the overgrowth,” she said.

The city did issue a statement regarding the citizens’ concerns, “It is indeed unfortunate that some graves in the cemetery have deteriorated to the point where skeletal remains are visible. However, this is a matter that is ultimately under the control of the private owners of the cemetery...the city cannot unilaterally address the specific upkeep of individual graves within a privately-owned cemetery.”

