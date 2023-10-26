How ‘Bout Them Dawgs, Carroll style

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Town and Country host Alicia Lewis tries, “The Perfect Tailgating Meal with Carroll’s sausages.

The ultimate rivalry is near, University of Georgia Bulldogs vs. University of Florida Gators play this Saturday, Oct. 28 kick-off at 3:30 p.m. But you can’t forget your UGA gear, Alicia visited Knights Apparel and Gifts, and they have all things dawgs!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.