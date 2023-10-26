We're Hiring Wednesday
Construction to begin on Valdosta water management product manufacturing center

The Valdosta center marks nine facilities Prinsco will have across the country.
The Valdosta center marks nine facilities Prinsco will have across the country.(MGN)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new manufacturing facility with agriculture and stormwater maintenance in mind is now under construction in Valdosta.

Prinsco, which makes pipes and products for stormwater, agriculture and residential areas, has started work on a new 73,000-square-foot manufacturing center. Manufacturing is expected to begin by September 2024.

The facility will span around 80 acres and will focus four production lines on making corrugated High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP) pipe, according to a statement from Prinsco.

The plant will bring dozens of jobs to Lowndes County.

“The investment by Prinsco to create 40 new jobs in Lowndes County is a testament to the strength of our local economy and the hard work of our community to continue to attract new businesses and industries into Lowndes County,” Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “We are delighted to have them in here and confident that Lowndes County’s infrastructure and talented workforce will contribute to their success and future longevity.”

The Valdosta center marks nine facilities Prinsco will have across the country.

“The Southeast market is growing and has been underserved by our industry. After significant exploration, we chose Valdosta because of its central location in the Southeast United States. It’s a beautiful community and we look forward to being a part of creating more jobs and contributing to the economic vitality of the region,” Jamie Duininck, Prinsco CEO, said.

