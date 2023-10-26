We're Hiring Wednesday
Coach Freeman dances into practice after big win over Irwin County

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman has remained confident in his team despite a slow start in 2023. A tough non-region schedule leading up to Friday’s big matchup with Irwin County. He made his way into practice focused on preparation for the matchup. After their 21-6 win over the Indians, let’s just say Freeman’s entrance to practice this week looked a little different. He danced across the track hyping up his young team as they prepare for another big region game in week 11. Coach Freeman is WALB’s coach of the week.

