Coach Freeman dances into practice after big win over Irwin County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman has remained confident in his team despite a slow start in 2023. A tough non-region schedule leading up to Friday’s big matchup with Irwin County. He made his way into practice focused on preparation for the matchup. After their 21-6 win over the Indians, let’s just say Freeman’s entrance to practice this week looked a little different. He danced across the track hyping up his young team as they prepare for another big region game in week 11. Coach Freeman is WALB’s coach of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.