Chehaw’s Boo at the Zoo and White Beans, Sausage Soup

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College Culinary Instructor, Matt Beard joined Town And Country to highlight ATC’s Titans Culinary Cuisine Restaurant and its success. While also making restaurant favorite, white beans and sausage soup.

It’s Boo at the Zoo with Chehaw Park & Zoo. The event will be held on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The pricing is $15 for adults and $10 per child. Admission allows games, activities, fun, prizes and CANDY!

Jackie Entz, Chehaw Park & Zoo Boo at the Zoo! (WALB NEWS 10)

