Albany man calls for more blind resources during National Blindness Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to the CDC, 1 million Americans are visually impaired. One man here in Albany is trying to spread awareness about the local blind community during National Blind Awareness Month which is observed throughout October.

“I actually was born they say with 20/20 vision and one of the childhood vaccines caused my blindness,” Melvin Scott, Albany Chapter president of the National Federation of the Blind, said.

Melvin Scott has been blind for almost all of his life. (walb)

Whether it’s with the guidance of his cane or with the melody of his voice, Scott said he finds a way to get through each challenge his disability presents.

“Now as I got older, then I began to realize transportation was a major problem because I couldn’t get in a car and drive. I had to depend on others to take me where I wanted to go,” he said.

He said he didn’t always know he was different. Growing up he thought everyone was just like him.

“But I thought did whatever the other kids did. I ran around barefooted and got my foot cut and stuff like that and I thought that’s what everyone was,” he said.

Now, years later, he makes it a point to speak up for the disabled community to fight for that same feeling of equal rights.

“Let the community know that we as blind people are here. Trying to make sure that every place we go is blind accessible,” he said.

He said that isn’t the case here in Albany which is why he is calling for more resources in Albany.

“We try to make people aware of our needs,” he said.

He recalled resources like the Center for the Blind shut down years ago leaving those who relied on it searching for more resources like it. Right now, the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency serves people with disabilities including people who are blind. But he said more services are needed to serve the blind community adequately and that transportation also needs to improve.

“It’s hard to kind of get around, trying to find those things out because you know the transit can take you to places but it won’t wait on you,” he said.

The new Albany transit system will be running by the end of October. (walb)

Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said improvements to the accessible transit system will be happening as soon as next week. The current transit buses will be replaced by electric van services. Right now, he says they do about 28,000 demand response trips for the disabled community every year.

“Well, with Albany being a community where transportation is vital to everyone including the visually impaired and those who have other medical issues to prevent them from riding a fixed route, to have a demand and response service like we have is very important for those people who have needs,” he said.

But Scott said he plans to sit down with local leaders and non-profits to talk about more improvements that can be made for the disabled community.

“So that we can fight the fight together,” he said.

