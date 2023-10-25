VSU ends investigation involving racial discrimination, harassment allegations against head coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) has wrapped up its investigation into allegations of racial discrimination and harassment against its current head baseball coach.

The coach will keep his job, and the player involved is allowed back on the team.

In August, WALB reported that a former player, Asher Akridge, posted a recorded conversation between himself and head coach Greg Guilliams. The head coach tells Akridge he can’t play on the team because of the length of his hair. Akridge cut his hair and returned, but still was not allowed on the team.

Below is a piece of that conversation transcribed:

Guilliams: “It’s not short enough to be on the baseball team.”

Akridge: “My hair is not short enough to be on the team?”

Guilliams: “No.”

Akridge: “Right now?”

Guilliams: “No. I’m the head coach. Ok? I’m the one that sets the rules. I can set whatever rule I want.”

VSU’s Office of Human Resources released the investigation’s findings that stated, “The coach initiated a team hair-length policy that was inconsistently applied to team members.”

It also states “The committee did not find that VSU’s head baseball coach targeted any one athlete when implementing the policy.” And based on the findings “… the allegations of racial discrimination and harassment were not substantiated.”

The committee says they did find two violations of the University System of Georgia’s Code of Conduct, including “the requirement to act as a good steward of VSU’s resources and information entrusted to its care,” and “to treat fellow employees, students, and the public with dignity and respect.”

As a result of the investigation, Akridge has been invited to return to the team, the athlete hair policy is under review and Guilliams is required to take communication training.

WALB reached out to Akridge to see if he still wants to be on the team, but hasn’t heard back yet.

