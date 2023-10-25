We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

VSU ends investigation involving racial discrimination, harassment allegations against head coach

The incident stems from an incident in August 2023.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) has wrapped up its investigation into allegations of racial discrimination and harassment against its current head baseball coach.

The coach will keep his job, and the player involved is allowed back on the team.

In August, WALB reported that a former player, Asher Akridge, posted a recorded conversation between himself and head coach Greg Guilliams. The head coach tells Akridge he can’t play on the team because of the length of his hair. Akridge cut his hair and returned, but still was not allowed on the team.

Below is a piece of that conversation transcribed:

Guilliams: “It’s not short enough to be on the baseball team.”

Akridge: “My hair is not short enough to be on the team?”

Guilliams: “No.”

Akridge: “Right now?”

Guilliams: “No. I’m the head coach. Ok? I’m the one that sets the rules. I can set whatever rule I want.”

VSU’s Office of Human Resources released the investigation’s findings that stated, “The coach initiated a team hair-length policy that was inconsistently applied to team members.”

It also states “The committee did not find that VSU’s head baseball coach targeted any one athlete when implementing the policy.” And based on the findings “… the allegations of racial discrimination and harassment were not substantiated.”

The committee says they did find two violations of the University System of Georgia’s Code of Conduct, including “the requirement to act as a good steward of VSU’s resources and information entrusted to its care,” and “to treat fellow employees, students, and the public with dignity and respect.”

As a result of the investigation, Akridge has been invited to return to the team, the athlete hair policy is under review and Guilliams is required to take communication training.

WALB reached out to Akridge to see if he still wants to be on the team, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Photo of Christopher Duncan
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges
Photo of rape and aggravated assault suspect Landon Goines
APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case
Calhoun County Schools
Calhoun Co. Schools superintendent found ‘ineligible’ by retirement system
Over the past six years there have been 35 violent crimes reported in the downtown area.
Is Albany Safe? Perception vs reality in downtown Albany

Latest News

Though the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now ended the investigation to identify...
Remains found near an Albany cemetery identified as missing person
Teen who survived cardiac arrest thanks those who saved his life
CPR and AED training encouraged during Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month
solar panels
Sumter Co. Planning and Zoning Commission denies SA Solar rezoning request
Quaderious Deshawn Davis, 25,
Man arrested in Sumter County homicide investigation
People in Sumter County are debating whether or not to allow a solar company to put up solar...
Sumter County solar panel rezoning denied