Residents react to Thomasville hot spot being in danger of getting Alcohol License Revoked

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville hot spot where dozens of 911 calls have been made is under fire.

The City Council is considering stripping the American Legion Post 159 of its Alcohol License Violation.

It won’t be the first time the same location lost its license in 2016 after a brawl video surfaced.

The parking lot of the Legion sits empty now, but on the weekends, they can see anywhere from 200-500 people, causing those attending to park on the sides of the streets, and sometimes in the residential yards near the Legion.

“They park on both sides of the road, but it not our fault. We don’t control the road, we control our parking lot and when we have trouble, we call the police but every time we call the police, they try to fault The Legion, but we try to keep the peace,” James King, former Commander of the Legion and current member, said.

There have been 57 911 calls here already this year. At times police have had to break up fights.

“That’s why we decided to meet with the American Legion going into 2023, because we were looking at these calls and seeing them increase, so we’re just trying to be proactive and get ahead of the curve,” Major Shane Harris at with the Thomasville Police Department said.

Residents say because of the overflow of people, they were forced to put up Private Property and No Trespassing Signs and Chains, to avoid people from parking in their yards.

“They park all in my yard, up and down the streets and anywhere they can go, sometimes they have every corner parked on, all up and down the streets - 4 way, you can’t get in, you can’t get out,” an anonymous resident said.

Many of the calls for services have been for noise violations. Police and neighbors agree that the ordinance needs to be more clearly defined.

“The noise ordinance that we have now is not very clear,” says Harris.

“So how is it one neighborhood has disturbance when downtown you can hear the music all around town?” another anonymous neighbor said.

Thomasville city leaders and neighbors are trying to work together to keep a popular hangout open, despite multiple 911 calls in the last year.

Problems at American Legion 159 are reaching a tipping point. Fights like the one in 2016, force police to pay constant visits, and neighbors complain about parking overflow and noise.

“We as black people in the community, we really don’t have nowhere else to go at this time because you know the Elsirs is closed and if you really want to have fun, you have to go out of town to really enjoy yourself.” says an anonymous resident.

The Council has proposed more “No Parking Signs” around the neighborhood, in brighter colors for those to see and they talked explored the option of towing.

“Those that live nearby are impacted on a regular basis and you can understand how they feel, how they are disturbed regularly and are blocked into their own driveways,” Mayor Jay Flowers said.

The sign says you must be 25 years older to enter, but according to residents, that may be the main contributor to the disturbances at the legion.

“We got an age group, but the young folks still want to come around and take over and what can you do when they got guns and things on them. We call the police but they come around but they start throwing tear gas so we do what we can do,” King said.

“It’s fine in the residential area, long as everybody come in and act like they have sense and enjoy what they’re doing and have a good time, you know don’t bring weapons, or have create a disturbance, it would be fine then,” an anonymous resident said.

Despite the disturbance calls, residents say they still support The Legion, and they don’t want to see it shut down, because it is a place where the community can come together, have a good time and enjoy each other.

