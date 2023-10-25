Man charged with aggravated assault after setting his wife on fire, Albany police say

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after reportedly setting a woman on fire with a cigarette in Albany.

Police initially responded to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on reports of a 67-year-old patient with burns. The victim has 25% of her lower body burned, according to Albany police.

Police then went to the victim’s home at the 400 block of Bobbitt Drive to question her husband, Henry Hardwick, 64.

When questioned, Hardwick reportedly told them that he was rubbing alcohol on her wife since she was in pain from her multiple sclerosis (MS).

Police say that after rubbing the alcohol on, Hardwick lit a cigarette close to the victim’s body which caused her to catch on fire.

He was reportedly too scared to call for medical help.

The victim was reportedly left without treatment for two days until her daughter came to her home and saw her condition, APD confirmed.

The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn Unit for treatment.

Hardwick is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with more charges likely. He is in the Dougherty County Jail.

