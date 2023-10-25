We're Hiring Wednesday
Lee Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges

The jury deliberated 45 minutes to end the three-day trial on Wednesday.
By Jim Wallace and WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man has been found guilty of over 20 charges related to sexual battery and child sex crimes.

Christopher Hugh Duncan, 56, was found guilty of 20 counts of aggravated sexual battery, manufacturing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child by a Lee County jury.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years of probation.

Prosecutors say Duncan was a cardiovascular sonographer at Phoebe. Prosecutors say investigators from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit found nearly 4,000 images of child pornography on his phone and computer devices.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Tami Peavy-Owen and assisted at trial by Assistant District Attorney Levi Lyman-Barner.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

