Historic Lowndes County courthouse reopens to the public after renovations end

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County unveiled its newly restored courthouse on Wednesday, which was built in 1905. People were invited to view the historic building for the first time since its full restoration.

“We are thrilled with what they have done with the building. It doesn’t look like daddy’s office looked but the restoration is beautiful. We spent a lot of time in this building when we were children. And one of my favorite memories is watching parades, we would pull the sash of the window up and sit on the window ledge,” Debra Nagy, a Lowndes County Resident, said.

“A lot of my life has been in this building,” Chief Judge of the Southern Judicial Circuit Hon. Richard Cowart said. “I’ve worked in here for over 30 years. It’s just a beautiful old building and a wonderful courtroom. I am real excited about this day and they have done a beautiful job in this building.”

The courthouse restoration project began nearly eight years ago as a $9 million project that was funded by the Special Purpose Local Project Sales Tax.

The historic courthouse was known as the “Centerpiece of Downtown Valdosta” for over 118 years.

Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said that it was the goal of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners to restore the building to its original use and function.

“This is the first time we have had an actual restoration,” Dukes said. “The goal was to return the building to the day it opened in 1905, and it still be functional for some of our offices and to hold court here one day in the future. The citizens will be able to come in here during normal business hours to explore the building, take the opportunity to look at the wonderful architecture, and just have a great moment in downtown Valdosta.”

Lowndes County officials said with the restoration, the courthouse will return to its position as the centerpiece of downtown Valdosta.

“That’s the reason why we wanted to get the building redone,” Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “We were already having some events on the lawn but now we have sound included that will make that much easier to do and they will be able to utilize the building itself.”

“We are very confident that this building has been restored to a condition that will make it available for that for generations to come,” Dukes said. “From a quality of life standpoint, the multifunction use of this building is going to be a tremendous assets to our downtown businesses, and it speaks to the diversity of our community.”

There are four levels of the courthouse building that will be available to accommodate many kinds of events throughout downtown.

