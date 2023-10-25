Flint River Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking for new homeowner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is donating several properties near their main hospital, to build Flint River Habitat for Humanity homes.

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking was held as the new homeowner prepares to move in. WALB reports what this will mean to the family.

The Malcom family is now able to call themselves a first-time homeowner after moving to Albany five years ago. Danielle says a sense of community is what keeps her going.

“Sometimes it takes a village to raise things and that’s what they are doing they are coming together and making the community great again,” Homeowner Danielle Malcom said.

A year ago, Phoebe decided to donate multiple properties on North Monroe Street and a few others a block away on Second Avenue in Albany. The partnership with Phoebe allows for the mission to shine through.

“We all need to be aware of what Habitat homeownership does for a family. Less reliance on public assistance. As a group Habitat homeowners reported a decrease in use of nearly all public assistance programs since moving into their habitat homes,” Scooter Courtney, Flint River Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, said.

Bradley Abell, Board Chairman for Flint River Habitat, emphasizes how families have earned the title of homeowner after going through a process.

“Homeowners are not asking for a handout but they just want help on the way. They must go through the full application process, they must commit to 300 hours of equity either at the store or through home builds and they must do numerous homeowner education classes to be eligible,” Abell said.

“This is what Habitat for Humanity is been in the business of for more than 30 years is making generational change. By not just giving a fish, not just teaching people to fish, but teaching them to own their own pond,” Marvin Laster, president of the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board, said.

This is the first donated property from Phoebe, and they plan to start building the next five homes in this residential area.

