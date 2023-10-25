Expanding the Eastside: Candidates for Albany Ward 1 Commission on the eastside’s needs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election night in Georgia is two weeks. WALB News is committed to covering the big races and issues across South Georgia.

On Tuesday, WALB is focusing on the race for Albany Ward 1 commissioner, which covers the city’s eastside.

One of the hottest topics for this year’s municipal election is the development on the east side. WALB is currently sitting in Nolan’s Hardware on Oglethorpe and Mitch, the owner says the reason he opened this business here is because the east side needed it.

“I think it’s the city of Albany could step up and put a little more law enforcement on this side of town and patrol, you know, a little higher patrol,” Mitchell Nolan, owner of Nolan’s Hardware Store, said.

Other opportunities are all around the east side. Residents often have to cross the river to go shopping or to find more dining options. Investors like Mitchell Nolan believe perception is a barrier.

“A lot of people don’t feel safe in East Albany. They look at east Albany as crime-infested community and it’s not,” Nolan said.

Nolan grew up on the east side. He says he opened his store on East Oglethorpe because he was tired of having to go to the west side for supplies. Building up the east side is a major focus for both candidates.

“There’s always a need and will continue to be in need, we need something like an upscale restaurant, another hotel and motel that is from start up and we need some small shopping centers like retail stores to relocate to East Albany,” Jon Howard, current Ward 1 Commissioner, said.

Ward 1, which includes the eastside. This year, he faces a challenger who also agrees that the east is in need of better care and attention.

“There are areas where we need to fix facilities for our youth. There are areas where we just lack care. And so I think if we put more focus into those areas in East Albany, then we’ll start to see one Albany,” Lawrence McCray, candidate for Ward 1 Commissioner, said

Nolan says one of the ways he sees Albany progressing is through the addition of restaurants and healthier food options and he also says that this part of the city could be handled with more care.

“It’s more of a free, do what you want type of community. just invest a little bit more into E Albany as far as maintenance, cleaning, things like that, you know,” Nolan said.

This is the first in a series of reports about Albany’s eastside. For previews of future stories covered by WALB’s Riley Armant, click here.

