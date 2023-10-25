Dougherty Co. election officials encourage citizens to vote early

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voter turnout in Dougherty County has been extremely low within the first seven days of early voting.

With only eight days left of early voting — including one Saturday, Dougherty County Election officials are encouraging citizens to get out and vote. Records show out of 60,000 eligible voters, only 673 individuals participated in early voting as of Oct. 22, 2023.

Senate Bill 202 was recently implemented for municipal elections — adding two Saturdays to vote.

Citizens in Dougherty County then asked for a Sunday vote day as well, so Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections is strongly encouraging their citizens to exercise their right to vote.

“With the state-mandated date, we had 31 people to show up, and with the Sunday voting request from citizens we had 50 people to show up,” Ginger Nickerson, Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County, said. “We want people to come out and participate in the process because these individuals are the people that represent them.”

If you would like to vote early you can do so at the Riverfront Resource Center aka “The Candy Room” at 125 Pine Avenue.

Absentee ballots are available by mail. Friday, Oct. 27 is the last day by law that they can process an absentee ballot application — for a mail-in ballot.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.