APD: 15-year-old charged as adult in rape case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old has been charged after he reportedly raped a girl at gunpoint, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

A 15-year-old female victim reportedly told officers that the suspect, Landon Goines, “raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.”

On Tuesday, Goines wad charged with rape, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

APD says he was found to have used similar methods to his current charge in other sexual assault cases.

Goines was already in a Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center for unrelated charges. He has since been taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

