Nighthawks secure first Conference win in program history

By Janyre Cooper
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville, Saturday was filled with sweet victory. The Thomas University Nighthawks got their first official win of the season. They defeated the Georgia Warhawks on September 2nd, that game was considered a scrimmage and did not count towards the season. In their sixth game of the official season, they defeated the Warner Royals 38-26 at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. TU had a new man under center, Charles Britt made the surprising start on Saturday. The sophomore finished the day with 145 yards and 4 touchdowns. The victory marks the first Sun Conference win in program history for Coach O and the Nighthawks. They’ll try to keep this momentum going on the road next week. They travel to the winless Webber International Warriors in Babson Park, Florida. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

