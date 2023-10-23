We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Weather

Warming & remaining dry
A cool start & warm this afternoon with high cloudiness. We lose the clouds tomorrow, bring a bit of a breeze. Temperatures continue to warm this week with midd
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A cool start & warm this afternoon with high cloudiness. We lose the clouds tomorrow, bring a bit of a breeze. Temperatures continue to warm this week with middle 80s expected to end the week. Mornings will be milder too. The warmth peaks this weekend. Our next cold front arrives just after Halloween with low rain chances thought.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

