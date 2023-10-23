First Alert Forecast

We're Hiring Wednesday
Another mostly dry week is in store for SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High-level cloud cover will continue to stream into the region leaving us partly to mostly cloudy through portions of the evening. Temperatures into the night will sit in the low 50s to even mid-50s depending on just how much cloud cover sticks around.

Tomorrow will be another quiet day with a few clouds. However, I would not expect ample amounts of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. As high pressure sticks around easterly winds will kick in driving in humidity in the upper layers of the atmosphere. This depicts that cloud cover will stick around even for portions of Tuesday which could impact highs and lows. Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s for lows with upper 70s for highs on Tuesday. We will remain dry through the rest of the week with little to no rain chances. A slight warm-up is possible by the end of the week with temperatures above.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

