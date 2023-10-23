We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 22, 2023. UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to update members today on bargaining with Detroit automakers as strikes against the companies head into their sixth week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company.

The newest strike action comes just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,000 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Terrell County Coroner.
1 dead in single-car crash in Terrell Co.
The deputy was arrested on early Sunday morning in Dougherty County.
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI in Dougherty Co.
The 17-year-old driver was transported to Phoebe Putney Hospital for minor injuries.
1 injured in Lee Co. wreck
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Vendors say the support of the community is what encourages them to return every year.
59th Annual Peanut Festival returns to Sylvester

Latest News

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
World’s oldest dog dies at age 31
The deputy was arrested on early Sunday morning in Dougherty County.
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI in Dougherty Co.
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert
FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South...
Biden names technology hubs for 32 states and Puerto Rico to help the industry and create jobs