ArthroFit: The New Fountain of Youth?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) – A game-changing program is rewriting the rules of senior health – it’s called ArthroFit – it’s helping seniors quickly bounce back after surgery and has them feeling better than ever; some liken it to the fountain of youth.

Watching Ruth Norton work her way around the gym, you’d never guess her age, and you’d never guess she’s had a double-knee replacement surgery.

“The day after surgery, they had me walking and had me doing stairs. I healed very fast and it was because of the pre-surgery exercises,” Ruth recalls.

The 72-year-old is a living example of how ArthroFit – an arthritis program at Intermountain Health – is getting seniors back on their feet and feeling great after surgery.

Dale Aguirre, head of ArthroFit at Intermountain Health says, “What I always say is, ‘Motion is lotion.’ And so, the more they can get out there and move, the better off they’re going to feel, and that’s a concept that a lot of people don’t have, they feel like they need to rest.”

Aguirre says research shows strengthening the muscles before surgery, and keeping them moving after, is the secret to keeping arthritis and joint pain in check.

“They have better outcomes, they feel better, they recover faster. And that allows them to do another joint or just get back to life activities,” Aguirre explains.

For Norton, it’s been like finding the fountain of youth.

“Just enjoying life with no holds. I don’t have to stop myself from something, and it’s because of this program,” she exclaims.

The ArthroFit trainers aren’t your average gym trainers – each one specializes in rehab for older patients with mobility issues.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.