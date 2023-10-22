We're Hiring Wednesday
Winners of 13th Annual Rib Showdown announced on Sunday

Many contestants are competing for the first time, and a winner will be announced on Sunday, October 22.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 13th Annual Rib Showdown brought thousands of people to Albany to put their grilling skills to the test.

Many contestants are competing for the first time, and the winners were announced on Sunday.

The annual Rib Showdown is sponsored by Modern Gas and brings in people from all over to put their grilling skills to the test.

The Georgia Association of Barbecue was there to judge the contestants, but there was also a backyard barbecue contest, as well.

One family that goes by “Chillin and Grillin” won second place overall last year.

“We’ve been best friends since we was in the sixth grade. We been best friends and we used to watch our fathers cook and our family members cook. So once we watch them we decided to take it to another level,” Robert Ponder, “Chillin and Grillin” team member, said.

“I am pleased to tell you that we’ve got a brand new team that this was their first year ever competing in the pro barbecue circuit. This contest was the first ever to compete and they have done really well,” Greg Hoyt, lead rep for the contest, said.

“We’ve seen some of the people come in last place and then all of sudden the next thing you know next year they are in second or first place. So they really have enjoyed being out with their families and showing what they can do with their ribs,” Mark Holloway, CEO of Modern Gas, said.

The winners of the contest were announced on Sunday, click here to see who won.

