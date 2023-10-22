Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing DUI charges after being arrested by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) on Saturday night.

The Mitchell County Sheriff told WALB that he plans to “deal with it” on Monday morning. He told WALB that David Hart could face penalties ranging from administrative leave to termination. The sheriff said he plans to make a decision once he gathers all of the facts.

Hart has reportedly since been released from custody, according to officials

WALB has reached out to GSP for additional information.

