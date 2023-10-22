We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo said the female giraffe was born to mother Julu on Oct. 10. The calf now stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Zoo caretakers said the giraffe was standing and nursing within an hour of her birth and she already is very independent and is curious about her surroundings.

Julu and the newborn calf will be out of public view at the giraffe barn inside the Expedition Africa part of the zoo to give them time to bond.

The zoo said caretakers will soon begin to introduce the newborn to the rest of the giraffe herd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Terrell County Coroner.
1 dead in single-car crash in Terrell Co.
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 10: Final scores for South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
The victim's name is not being released as the man’s family is still being notified.
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly scooter crash in Worth Co.
DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
Fire on North Monroe Street
Albany investor speaks out on historic home fire

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks a tightrope with his support for Israel as his party’s left urges restraint
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE:...
CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe