City of Albany, Albany Young Marines officially proclaim Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week

The goal of the Red Ribbon Week is to help prevent the use the drugs.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Red Ribbon Week is all about bringing awareness to help prevent drug use.

On Sunday, the city of Albany and the Albany Young Marines officially made this week Red Ribbon Awareness Week. WALB shares with us the importance of drug prevention and its impact on the younger generation.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Wendy Luster will honor the city of Albany with a proclamation for the first time to bring in Red Ribbon Awareness Week. The goal of the Red Ribbon Week is to help prevent the use the drugs.

“I, Deputy Chief Wendy Luster, do hereby proclaim October 23-31st as Red Ribbon Week in the city of Albany, and encourage all citizens to join me in this special occasion,” said Deputy Chief Wendy Luster Albany Police Department.

The Albany Young Marines are taking a stand against drug use among the younger generation. One way is to encourage Healthy lifestyle choices- by being a leader and not a follower.

“That’s what DDR is about. How do we prevent things from happening and young marines being excellent role models for other youh. It’s part of our obligation as young marines. At the end of the young marines we talk about the obligation of how we are supposed to be representative of not just for yourself, but for the community, God our country,” Eric Crump, Unit Commander for Albany Young Marines, said.

Investigator Naz Sanchez was there on behalf of the Albany Gang Unit and says influence is power.

“If you just go with your instincts and make that right decision and not let anybody influence you, then you’ll be just fine,” Sanchez said.

“It taught me responsibility, leadership and the impact on drugs and why they are bad,” Emari Barlow, Albany Young Marines member, said.

The new proclamation of Red Ribbon Week will allow city leaders and young marines to continue to teach the younger generation about drug prevention and the importance of saying no to drugs.

