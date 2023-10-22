We're Hiring Wednesday
59th Annual Peanut Festival returns to Sylvester

Vendors say the support of the community is what encourages them to return every year.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - From one festival to another, we’re taking a quick trip to Sylvester for the 59th Annual Peanut Festival.

The festival started at 8 a.m. at Jefford’s Park. The park had an overflow of people who came to support the festival.

Vendors are seen lined up on the streets as you enter the park. The festival started with a parade and then the festivities continued with contests, a free “Kidz Korner,” live bands and features from local artists.

Vendors say the support of the community is what encourages them to return every year.

“This is a very good festival, this is the second time I’ve done this festival, there is a very good crowd that participates and comes out to this show,” Steve Malcolm, owner of “I’m Hooked,” said.

“Today it looks like we had a great crowd, they’ve been buying, the people have been very courteous, and I think everybody’s having a good day,” Jane Long, local pecan vendor, said.

“I learned about God and got a lot of free stuff,” Janice Alfrad, a visitor from Sanford, Florida, said.

Saturday’s festivities wrapped up with a pet and pals’ parade at 6 p.m. and a trick-or-treating after the parade. awards were given out to the first, second and third place winners with and without a pet.

