1 injured in Lee Co. wreck

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was injured after being involved in a crash in Lee County on Saturday afternoon, according to Georgia State Patrol (GPS).

A car was driving eastbound on GA 520 in Lee County. The 17-year-old driver failed to maintain her lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

She was transported to Phoebe Putney Hospital for minor injuries.

WALB has reached out to GSP to learn if any charges are expected in this case.

