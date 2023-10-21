We're Hiring Wednesday
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts 4th annual ‘Costumes With A Cop’ event


On Saturday, 75 kids were able to get a costume with the support of the community. "Costumes With A Cop" is an annual tradition the sheriff's office puts on.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Halloween is just around the corner, marking the annual “Costumes With A Cop” event hosted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

With the help of sponsorships, the sheriff’s office was able to provide costumes for 75 children in need.

This is the fourth annual “Costumes With A Cop” event and it continues to grow each year. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Allen said each child was able to walk away with a costume.

“This year we were able to assist 75 of our citizens’ children in achieving getting a Halloween costume for an event that they wouldn’t have been able to maybe afford or money was tight. But this year they just don’t have to worry about that thanks to the generosity of the citizens,” Allen said.

Halloween is about the kids, trick or treating and dressing up as your favorite character. Allen said the mission is why he continues to show up for the kids.

“It makes everyone of us feel good because it reminds us just how genuine children are and how innocent they are. You know it just reminds us how much fun we had when we used to trick or treat when we were younger,” Allen said.

Anyone looking to be a sponsor for next year’s event can contact either Sean Getek or Danise Thomas the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6034.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

