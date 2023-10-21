We're Hiring Wednesday
We have a chance for warmer highs in the forecast into next week.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover is expected to remain in the area through the night and continue into Sunday due to some upper-level forcing. The cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still warm up into the low to mid-80s through Sunday with little to no rain chances. Lows will fall back into the mid-50s as cloud cover looms into Sunday night.

Surface high pressure takes over on Monday which will usher breezy easterly winds and keep things dry for the start of the week. Temperatures will reside in the upper 70s and low 80s for the day. Overnight on Monday, the amount of cloud cover could decline resulting in lows back in the low 50s. The rest of the week is dominated by a ridge and surface high pressure which keeps rain chances minimal through the whole week. More upper 70s for highs through Wednesday, but some low to mid-80s return starting Thursday and continue into the weekend as dry conditions remain.

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
