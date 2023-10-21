Eggs Up Grill in Albany reaches 1 million eggs sold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eggs up Grill in Albany just sold its one-millionth egg. It’s a tradition to celebrate the customers and everyone else in the building.

On Saturday, the one-millionth customer received a $50 gift card and an Eggs Up Grill swag bag.

Owner Michael McNeal has been operating the restaurant since 2016, and he said that it is a tradition to count the number of eggs.

McNeal said the support over the years from family and the customers keeps him in business. To show customer appreciation, customer Suzanne Brown was able to witness the joy of being the recipient of the one-millionth egg.

“Family, we are family with our servers, we are family with our customers. We get to know each other, we hang out with each other and we hang out with our staff. But we also get to know our customers really well,” McNeal said.

“Just really surprised and it was an enjoyable breakfast,” Brown said.

The owners’ next goal is to reach two million eggs. McNeal says since opening in 2016, it took him seven years to reach the one-millionth egg sold but hopes to reach the next goal within four years.

