Convicted felon, member of anti-government extremist group pleads guilty to possessing guns

The suspect participated in an aborted plan to kidnap, attack federal officials on Thanksgiving 2022
The suspect's sentencing date will be determined by the Court.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A convicted felon and member of an anti-government extremist group who took part in discussions to kidnap and attack federal officials on Thanksgiving Day 2022 pleaded guilty this week to illegally possessing firearms during a trip to Georgia.

Joshua Colston, 50, of Corinth, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before a U.S. district judge on Oct. 18.

Colston is facing a maximum sentence of fifteen years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to officials. He is not eligible for parole. The sentencing date will be determined by the Court.

“Extremist convicted felons who choose to illegally arm themselves will be held federally accountable when they are caught with guns in the Middle District of Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “I want to thank the dedicated FBI agents involved in this case for their tireless efforts to protect our nation and bring this defendant to justice.”

According to court documents, the FBI investigation revealed that Colson and others participated in discussions on a Zello chat titled “NCM Leadership.” Zello is an encrypted push-to-talk application used on cellular devices. “NCM” is an abbreviation for the National Constitutional Militia, an anti-government extremist organization.

In the chat, Colston and the other members discussed a plan to kidnap or attack elected federal officials on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Officials say the plan never went through due to the group’s lack of resources and the poor health of the members.

FBI agents took Colston into custody on Dec. 14, 2022 in Fitzgerald, where Colston had traveled to purchase horses. Colston told agents that he planned to travel on horseback across the country for several years and that he prepared to go “off the grid.”

The FBI believed that Colston had training in explosives and knew that he was a convicted felon. Colston was reportedly in possession of five firearms: a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a .40 semiautomatic pistol, a .22 semiautomatic rifle, a semiautomatic shotgun and a .44 lever-action rifle. Officials say the semiautomatic rifle was stolen in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Colston also had a bulletproof vest and a significant amount of ammunition, including armor-piercing rounds in his vehicle. Colston has prior convictions in Texas for third-degree felony theft and a state jail felony for criminal mischief, according to officials. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess firearms.

“Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of our law enforcement partners, Colston will spend significant time behind bars where he will not be able to carry out any of his extremist plans to harm members of our community,” Rich Bilson, supervisory senior resident agent of FBI Atlanta’s Albany office, said. “This plea should send the message that the FBI is determined to hold violent felons accountable with lengthy prison sentences and no opportunity for parole.”

The FBI and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office worked together on this investigation.

