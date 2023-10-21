1 dead in Terrell Co. wreck, GSP investigating

TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in an early morning single-vehicle wreck in Terrell County on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Herod Highway and Callis Road at around 1 a.m., according to the Terrell County Coroner.

WALB has reached out to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and is working to learn more about the crash.

