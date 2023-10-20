We're Hiring Wednesday
Week 10: Here’s who’s hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 10 of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

Colquitt @ Lowndes - 8:00 PM

Camden County @ Valdosta - 7:30 PM

6A

10-21 - Thomas County Central @ Houston County - 2 PM

Lee County @ Northside - 7:30 PM

Tift County @ Veterans - 7:30 PM

5A

Jenkins @ Coffee - 7:30 PM

4A

Cairo @ Westover - 7:30 PM

3A

Dougherty @ Thomasville - 8 PM

Crisp County @ Columbus - 7:15 PM

Monroe @ Carver - THURSDAY 10/19 7:00 PM

2A

Sumter County @ Fitzgerald - 7:30 PM

Cook @ Dodge County - 7:30 PM

Jeff Davis @ Worth County - 7:30 PM

A DIV 2

Baconton @ Terrell County - 7:30 PM

Mitchell County @ Miller County - 7:30 PM

Seminole County @ Randolph Clay 7:30 PM

Clinch County @ Atkinson - 7:30 PM

Lanier County @ Turner County - 7:30 PM

Dooly County @ Wilcox County - 7:30 PM

Manchester @ Schley County - 7:00 PM

Stewart County @ Baker County - 7:00 PM

A DIV 1

Brooks County @ Irwin County - 7:30 PM

Pelham @ Bacon County 7:30 PM

GIAA Brookwood @ Tiftarea Academy - 7:30 PM

Pataula Charter @ Cottondale - 7:00 PM

Central Fellowship Christian Academy @ Terrell Academy - 7:30 PM

Southland @ Valwood - 7:30 PM

Georgia Christian @ Rocky Bayou Christian - 7:00 PM

GIAA 8-MAN

Windsor Academy @ Crisp Academy - 7:00 PM

Covenant Academy @ Westwood - 7:30 PM

GAPPS 8-MAN

Central Christian @ Sherwood Christian Academy

