VSU introduces lactation room and changing stations in the men’s bathroom

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is taking another step towards creating an inclusive environment for all its students-- focusing now on new mothers.

VSU is continuing to make its campus more inclusive with the addition of new amenities on campus for new parents.

The vision for the lactation room came from a single student on campus who needed a room to nurse in. After being put in a conference room in the library, department heads realized there was a need, and the work for the lactation room began.

”We all kind of felt like we needed a dedicated space that students could use for that because otherwise you’re depending on who’s there, who can open the room, is it being used for something else,” Director of Reference and Lending Services Dr. Laura Wright said.

But beyond a space to pump or breastfeed, the room serves another purpose: support.

“There are a lot of young mothers that are seeking services on campus and wanting to be supportive, a lot of mothers coming back to campus to continue their education - so we want to be supportive to all of our students,” Deputy Chief Officer of Health and Wellness Dr. Tricia Hale said.

The campus library has the most flexible hours from 7 a.m. to midnight. That’s why campus leaders decided to turn an office space there into the lactation room, which students say is a step in the right direction.

“Everyone is in a different stage in their lives, so it’s cool to have that opportunity to continue their education on campus and not have to leave to go take care of their kid,” Student Morgan Boesch said.

“They can go into a private area and continue to study while they feed their child,” Student Sabrina Martin said.

But the inclusion doesn’t stop at mothers.

VSU has opened its first lactation room to new mothers, but they’re not forgetting about the fathers too. The library is continuing to be inclusive with the addition of changing tables in the men’s bathrooms.

The need at VSU to have a lactation room goes beyond students. Faculty and staff say the introduction of the lactation room gives them another layer of comfort when returning to the workforce.

“After they’ve spent six weeks at home with a new baby to make a decision whether or not they should be a part of coming back to work or returning to work and using a facility like this will make it a little bit easier to make that decision,” Director of Student Services Carla Carter-Jordan said.

That decision is made easier after new mothers get past the nursing stage. The older bathrooms on the original side of the building were renovated into single-person use bathrooms to now include changing tables.

“We’ve been wanting to add baby changing stations to the bathrooms. They went ahead and added baby changing stations to the nearest restrooms on this floor, they’re actually right around the corner,” Wright said.

VSU students say they are excited with the direction the school is going with inclusiveness but the one thing they are really excited about is the changing tables in the Men’s Bathroom.

“They might be a single parent and if they need to go and change their child, they should have an area that is stable and reliable for them to put their child on and change them,” Martin said.

“There are still men who are single parents or both parents are on campus, and one is in the library, so having those changing tables are going to change a lot of things,” Boesch said.

Campus leaders say their main goal is to ensure that all students’ needs are met.

“Focusing on one demographic at a time, this is definitely one demographic that needs support,” Hale said.

“If you have a need, you got to speak up and let us know, that way we know there’s a need and we can reach out and make something happen and improve everybody’s experience on campus,” Wright said.

To let your campus leaders know about a need, you can reach out via email.

