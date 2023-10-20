We're Hiring Wednesday
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign

An Ohio restaurant temporarily closed after a dispute with its staff over a sign about an abortion ballot initiative. (WXIX)
By Simone Jameson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Workers at an Ohio restaurant said they quit after the owner posted a sign outside the business encouraging people to vote against a ballot initiative that would protect abortion access in the state.

One longtime employee at Copper Blue in Milford said at least half a dozen workers quit, forcing the restaurant to temporarily close.

Ohio Issue 1, if it passes, would add an amendment to the Ohio Constitution to give women in the state the right to an abortion.

“I’m distraught, honestly,” said former employee Jessika Lambert. “I hate that this is how we have to end things because it’s a discussion that should’ve never been brought up to begin with.”

Lambert said she worked at Copper Blue for a year and a half before she quit her position as assistant general manager on Thursday.

“Women deserve rights, that’s the simple answer,” Lambert said.

Restaurant owner Brian Arlinghaus forwarded a message to WXIX that he shared with the employees.

“I want to begin in part by saying thank you for all that you have done for me at Copper Blue,” the statement read. “I know each of you works very hard. Furthermore, I do not find fault in you for taking a stance. With regard to Issue 1, I believe the issue to be much more than simply political. This battle isn’t about politics. If it were, I doubt you would have such strong feelings about it.”

Will Prescott said he worked on and off at Copper Blue for 10 years. He said the sign was against what he believes works for a business.

“The previous owners taught me two things when I started in the customer service industry,” Prescott said. “That was, ‘No religion and no politics, and you’ll get through the day just fine.’ I’m disappointed because we tried to have a conversation with the owner Brian about it. We tried to talk to him about how we felt about it. He didn’t hear us. He didn’t want to say anything to us.”

Several customers said the owner had a right to put the sign up and they didn’t think it was right for the workers to quit.

Late Thursday, Copper Blue posted on Facebook they would open Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

