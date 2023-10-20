Renaming ceremony honors Albany civil rights leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia Civil Rights heroes were honored by the Sherrod Institute at Resora for their efforts in the fight for equality.

Roads and landmarks out at Resora were renamed after Slater King, C.B. King, Rose Merry Mack, Josie Broadwater, Harrison Miller, Femi Anderson, Robert O. Christian, Monroe Gaines, Edward Feaver and Joseph Pfister.

“I stand here because my family thought it was important to pass on the accomplishments, the legacy, the history that has preceded us,” Cheven King III, grandson of Slater King and son of C.B. King, said.

C.B. King and Slater King were two vocal activists during the Civil Rights Movement. (walb)

Whether it was fighting for voter registration rights, fighting for equality among black landowners or fighting for equal rights in the justice system for African Americans, these 11 civil rights leaders had a role in change that many say should never be forgotten.

“What we should take from this is the importance of not forgetting the importance of knowing from where we came and that is what gives us direction to our future,” Bummi Anderson, Femi Anderson’s twin sister, said.

For civil rights activist and Resora co-founder Shirley Sherrod, honoring her fellow advocates is a way to let the youth know their history.

“If you just look at the work that they did and to not have people not know the sacrifices they made and the contributions they made to us to help us get to where we are, you know, it’s important for our young people to understand,” she said.

Streets and cabins were named after the legacy of some leaders like Robert Christian. (walb)

Friday’s renaming ceremony is just a small part of a bigger mission that Sherrod says she plans to do to preserve history for future generations. She said there are not enough landmarks and roads at Resora to honor the many people who had a hand in the Civil Rights Movement which is why she’s thinking about creating a memorial wall that she’ll keep adding the names to to honor them every year.

“We’re going to come up with whatever it is to honor so many more in Dougherty County, Baker County, Lee County, all of these counties around here Where people stood up to fight for our rights, rights we enjoy today,” she said.

Now with the newly named roads and landmarks, Sherrod is hoping the former slave plantation Resora can not only be a place where history lives on but also a place where people can be educated and heal from the trauma of Black history.

“Without that, we’ve gotten away from so much, because we haven’t shared that with the young people and to give them that base they need to do better,” she said.

