North Carolina man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting of Tift Co. deputy

Photo of Justin Freeman in 2021
Photo of Justin Freeman in 2021(Source: WALB)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A North Carolina man has pled guilty to attempt to commit malice murder after shooting a Tift County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2021.

The shooting happened on June 4, 2021, after residents on Eldorado Road in Tifton reported that two people were knocking on doors early in the morning.

When two deputies got to the scene, Justin Freeman, 43, pulled a gun and fired at the deputies, hitting Deputy Robert Owens in the hand and leg, according to a Tifton Judicial Circuit statement.

Freeman pled guilty to attempt to commit malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 30 years of prison time, and 20 years of probation to follow.

“Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our community from career criminals like Justin Feeman,” said Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bryce Johnson.

