New businesses take over Albany dilapidated buildings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re seeing it more in parts of Albany, new businesses are taking over old dilapidated buildings that once were abandoned.

Retail space available is being replaced by “coming soon” signage in places around Albany.

One construction is underway at an old plaza located at the intersection of North Slappey and Gillionville Road, and while it becomes another car wash in town, city leaders tell WALB it will also become a driving force to bring in more economic development to this area.

The new car place takes the place of an old hotel that city leaders say once attracted crime. (walb)

“We had one hotel that was a real problem hotel with prostitution and drugs. That hotel has been torn down and now you’re starting to see some of these projects come to life,” Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said.

The property will be one out of at least five new car washes around town. Some residents say they want to see bigger cooperations coming in to balance out the economic need in the area.

“We’ve got enough car washes, and I think we could have used something else for people to use,” an Albany resident said. “The cooperations that left, bring some of those cooperations back, something that people can actually use to make money.”

Warbington said whether it’s a new restaurant or a car wash being built, all those projects combined will generate $10 million of economic growth for the community.

A new Thai Noodle and Sushi Cuisine restaurant is located off Dawson Road. (walb)

“Property value, jobs, more amenities for us as citizens to be able to shop and eat and not to mention the sales tax revenue that our city and county are able to benefit from,” he said.

Down Slappey Boulevard out towards Dawson Road, there is also a new restaurant, a Thai Restaurant, a car wash, a tire shop and a new cookie shop, along with other developments that don’t have signs up yet.

Milan Patel, a local developer, said taking old buildings and transforming them into new businesses like this one is what takes Albany to the next level.

“Albany needs additional services,” Patal said.

Patel helped demolish the old hotel where the new car wash is going. He says while being in real estate development is a huge risk, the payoff of getting rid of dilapidated properties in Albany is worth it.

“When we see something that’s not being used at its greatest potential is where we see the opportunity,” he said. “Slappey Boulevard, Dawson and Westover, right, you know it’s a very nice area. It has lots of traffic. And when you see buildings like that not being used to their highest potential, and across the street their thriving, it leads you to investigate what the possibilities could be.”

Warbington said it will help attract new industries to the area.

“You take a property that was blighted and abandoned, and now you have an investor that’s willing to invest multiple millions of dollars in a commercial development, that’s a good sign for Albany,” Warbington said.

Projects like the car wash are expected to be up on running in the next few months.

