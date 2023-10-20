We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Gary Bailey III mugshot.
UPDATE: Terrell Co. double-murder suspect’s father claims he does not have PTSD
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released an update on the victim and cause of...
Bainbridge body identified, cause of death now being investigated as a homicide
A three-year-old girl fell out of a car at one of Albany's busiest intersections. The police...
Toddler rescued by witnesses after falling out of moving car at Albany intersection

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Despite the odds, an eighth grade girl in Texas has beat cancer twice.
Middle school student beats rare cancer twice: ‘My life turned upside down’
Biden said he was sending an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday, to cover emergency...
Biden: Security package an unprecedented commitment to Israel